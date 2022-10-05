Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.39 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Tapestry worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 25.2% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,084 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,317 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 118.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,049 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 27.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.6 %

TPR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. 74,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,341. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

