Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.0 %

DGX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.08. 10,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

