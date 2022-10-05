Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 51,500 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. 13,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

