Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 38,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

