Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

