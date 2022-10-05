Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

INTC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. 1,039,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,092,456. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

