ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

