Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 9.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Oracle were worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. 203,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,172,106. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The firm has a market cap of $179.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

