Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 642,918 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $33,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 570,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ford Motor by 6,084.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,918,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,853 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on F. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 2,584,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,849,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

