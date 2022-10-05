Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,283 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.15. 417,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,602,663. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.