Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $90.83 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,454 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $90,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.27. 35,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,996. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.31 and its 200-day moving average is $307.56. The company has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $226.05 and a 1-year high of $341.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

