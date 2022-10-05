Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,005 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 34,234 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

NASDAQ:CTSH remained flat at $60.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 111,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $57.42 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

