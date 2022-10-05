Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 11,357 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,730. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day moving average is $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

