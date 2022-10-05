Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,652 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

