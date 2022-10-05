Origin Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $41.78 million and approximately $328,736.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Origin Dollar launched on September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 41,946,418 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

