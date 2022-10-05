Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 94,410 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Orion Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHPA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $29,212,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,326,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,885,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 24.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,072,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 133.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 619,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 354,177 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Acquisition

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.