Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 2030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

