Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

OTIS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 39,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

