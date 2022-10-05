Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,231,000 after acquiring an additional 139,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Owens Corning by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 97,432 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,515,000 after buying an additional 395,541 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens Corning Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. 6,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,597. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

