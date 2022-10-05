Oxbull.tech Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Oxbull.tech has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $2,867.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Coin Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech
