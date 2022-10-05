Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.84. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 52.65% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

