Pacific Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. PAVmed accounts for approximately 0.0% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in PAVmed by 1,525.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter worth about $196,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PAVmed by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 372.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PAVmed to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ PAVM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,902. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.58. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

