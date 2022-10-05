Pacific Wealth Management Purchases 27,495 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pacific Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 30.0% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management owned 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $27,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

