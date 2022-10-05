PacWest Bancorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PACW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

