Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Raised by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 271,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,416,216. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 3.30.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

