Panda DAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.13 Million (PANDA)

Panda DAO (PANDA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Panda DAO has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $71,127.00 worth of Panda DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Panda DAO has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Panda DAO alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Panda DAO

Panda DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. Panda DAO’s total supply is 348,133,188 coins. Panda DAO’s official Twitter account is @PandaDao3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Panda DAO is www.pandadao.info.

Panda DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PandaDAO seeks to reduce the control centralized organizations have over information, and instead put personal data into the hands of the people. Its aim is to produce tools for DAOs, allowing more individuals to work full-time for this type of organization.PandaDAO is developing new decentralized data systems and liberating internet products and human resources from Web2.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.