Pando (PANDO) Price Tops $0.0060

Pando (PANDO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Pando has a market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pando has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pando coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pando Coin Profile

Pando was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Pando’s official website is pandosoftware.co/en/index.html#1st. Pando’s official Twitter account is @BrowserPando and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pando Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando is a web 3.0 browser that has free VPN, mining rewards capabilities. Pando is designed to reward its users with financial rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pando should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pando using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

