Pangolin (PNG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.59 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and $338,517.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s launch date was June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,922,052 coins. Pangolin’s official website is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

