Patrick Cook Sells 8,646 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 8,646 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $24,641.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Patrick Cook sold 13,555 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $60,997.50.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Patrick Cook sold 37,832 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $163,055.92.

On Thursday, August 18th, Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $798,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $45,315.52.

FTC Solar Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.