Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.80.

PATK opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $87.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

