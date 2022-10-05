PayRue (Propel) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28,494.00 (PROPEL)

PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. PayRue (Propel) has a total market capitalization of $111,416.60 and $28,494.00 worth of PayRue (Propel) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayRue (Propel) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PayRue (Propel) has traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayRue (Propel) alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PayRue (Propel) Coin Profile

PayRue (Propel)’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,930,037,525 coins. PayRue (Propel)’s official Twitter account is @pay_rue.

Buying and Selling PayRue (Propel)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayRue (Propel) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayRue (Propel) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayRue (Propel) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayRue (Propel) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayRue (Propel) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.