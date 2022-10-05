Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 1.9% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $26.70. 33,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,891,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.