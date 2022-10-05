Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,140 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06) in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $929.71.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,254. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pearson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pearson by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.