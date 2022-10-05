Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 210,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 147,614 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

