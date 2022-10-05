Pendle Trading Down 5.3% This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $504,936.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle launched on April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 231,725,335 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pendle is pendle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

