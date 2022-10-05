Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.17

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $23.20. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 6,912 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $166.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

