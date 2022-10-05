P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.65

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as low as $5.18. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 4,548 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 million, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.48.

P&F Industries Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P&F Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P&F Industries

(Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.