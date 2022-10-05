Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHVS shares. Bank of America downgraded Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Pharvaris stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $176.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Pharvaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

