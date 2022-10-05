Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

