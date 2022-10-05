Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

