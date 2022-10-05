PicaArtMoney Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,332.00 (PICA)

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One PicaArtMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PicaArtMoney has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PicaArtMoney has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PicaArtMoney alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PicaArtMoney

PicaArtMoney was first traded on October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. PicaArtMoney’s official message board is blog.naver.com/picapj01. The official website for PicaArtMoney is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php.

Buying and Selling PicaArtMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PicaArtMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PicaArtMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PicaArtMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PicaArtMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.