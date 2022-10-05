PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.88.
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
