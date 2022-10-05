PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Insider Activity at PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

