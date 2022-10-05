PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PZC opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

