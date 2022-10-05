PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCQ opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:PCQ Get Rating ) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

