PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE PTY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

