PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
