PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

