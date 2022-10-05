PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PGP opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

