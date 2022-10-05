PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 2.7 %
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
