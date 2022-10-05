PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

