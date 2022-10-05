PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PMF opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $15.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

